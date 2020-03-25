Gov’t imposes total ban on movement on weekends

Skopje, 25 March 2020 (MIA) – A ban on the movement of all persons from 4 pm to 5 am on Saturdays and Sundays is introduced, the government decided Wednesday at a session in its latest move to improve protection against the spread of the coronavirus.

The government’s decision, which enhances the restriction of almost all movement during weekends, was announced by government spokesman Muamed Hoxha after the daily press conference of Health Minister Venko Filipche.

“All other bans remain in force. We advise you follow all the recommendations and measures of the competent institutions,” said Hoxha.