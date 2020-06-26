Gov’t greenlights Tanec folklore ensemble’s new concert hall project

Skopje, 26 June 2020 (MIA) — Macedonian folk dance ensemble Tanec is to get a new concert hall, after the government at its June 23 session adopted the proposal of one of the oldest cultural institutions in the country to have a new building built for its needs.

The Tanec management, according to its press release, drafted the proposal during the pandemic lockdown to address the problem the folk dance ensemble has been facing. It had no concert hall of its own, no appropriate working conditions, i.e., place to perform.

This is the first time in the 70 years since it was established, the ensemble’s release reads, that one of the most important Macedonian institutions in the country’s cultural domain has been heard by any government regarding its need to have a performance space to honor its historic significance.

“This is the first government to have recognized the importance of the role the right spatial conditions have in the further progress and continuous development of the largest ambassador of our Macedonian folklore heritage and Macedonian culture in general,” according to the Tanec management.

The government forwarded the proposal to the Ministry of Culture, which is to consider architectural solutions for the new building together with the folk dance ensemble, its management says. mr/