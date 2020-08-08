Gov’t formation talks underway, parties hold meetings

Skopje, 8 August 2020 (MIA) – Both SDSM and VMRO-DPMNE issued press releases on Friday saying they have started government formation talks, after winning 46 and 44 seats in Parliament respectively at recent election and entering the race to secure parliamentary majority when Parliament was constituted on Tuesday.

SDSM said in a press release Friday that they’re holding formal talks with leaders of political parties, working groups and party members over forming a government with a 4-year term backed by stable majority in Parliament.

SDSM Secretary General Ljupcho Nikolovski and DUI’s Artan Grubi had a constructive meeting Friday afternoon, affirming commitment to peace, stability, security and cooperation in the country and the region, sound inter-ethnic and neighborly relations, economic development, rule of law, clean environment and social well-being.

Talks also focused on parliamentary majority and coalition for a stable 4-year term, affirming there’s no alternative to integration, but NATO and EU membership.

In addition, negotiations are underway for a government that shows readiness to work, to move forward on the European path of economy and justice, the press release read.

“A government that is opening EU accession negotiations and that will be introducing new European standards for a better life with each chapter of the negotiations,” SDSM said.

“The people gave us their support at the elections. In the next 4-year term, we’ll show that we can do much more and much better.”

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said after Parliament was constituted that he had separate meetings with DUI leader Ali Ahmeti, Alliance for Albanians’ Zijadin Sela, Alternativa’s Afrim Gashi and DPA’s Menduh Thaci.

In response to SDSM’s press release, VMRO-DPMNE asked “which are the parties of the new majority and what is the price for such coalition.”

“Instead of boring and sterile press releases for self-encouragement, seeing that SDSM claims for a third day in a row that it has secured majority, we openly call on them to reveal which are the parties of the new majority and what is the price for such coalition, who will be a Prime Minister. Otherwise, it will be a proof that they are lying and manipulating,” VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

Furthermore, VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Dimche Arsovski reiterated party leader Hristijan Mickoski’s position that VMRO-DPMNE is making efforts to secure parliamentary majority. He stressed information that Mickoski met DUI’s Ahmeti on Wednesday.

VMRO-DPMNE’s leader said earlier that his party will try to secure parliamentary majority, but not at any cost.

Alternativa leader Afrim Gashi is an optimist that a new government will be formed even before 20 days expire after the mandate is given, as well as that the Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa (AA/A) coalition will be part of the new government.

“We’re here and and waiting if there’s an offer to be part of the government. We’d step in and negotiate if DUI’s Prime Minister idea fails. Then we’d start talks over our program,” Gashi told Kanal 5 TV on Friday evening.

After Parliament was constituted on August 4, following July 15 early parliamentary election, parliamentary majority needs to be secured within 10 days. When the deadline expires, the President will then be obliged to give the mandate for forming a government. The PM-designate within 20 days after being handed over the mandate submits a program and propose new government ministers and officials.