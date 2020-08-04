Gov’t formation talks set to intensify

Skopje, 4 August 2020 (MIA) – Talks on the formation of the new Government are set to intensify as the constitutive session of Parliament takes place on Tuesday.

Political parties that got talks off to an unofficial start after the July 15 early parliamentary polls are expected to step up their efforts to secure majority in the new Parliament and formation of the new Government.

As SDSM leader Zoran Zaev said following the elections, official negotiations on the formation of a new government will take place after Republic Day, observed on August 2.

In an interview with Croatian weekly Nacional ten days ago, Zaev said that SDSM has the biggest potential to form a new coalition.

He added that SDSM will hold coalition talks with all parties ready to accept its European and democratic concept.

“Those who favor anything other than the democratic and European concept can’t be part of the future ruling coalition led by SDSM,” Zaev told Nacional.

In his address on Republic Day on Sunday, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said the party will “take part in the competition to form a Government, which is played until the last minute.”

On the prospects of a wide government coalition, Mickoski said last week that it is not what the citizens need because such government has proven to be ineffective given the country’s experience in the past.

He noted that election results leave room for various combinations.

“VMRO-DPMNE could form a government, SDSM could do it, wide coalition could be also formed or no new government could be formed at all, which means there should be new parliamentary elections,” the opposition leader said.

On the VMRO-DPMNE leader’s statement that new elections will take place in the autumn, Prime Minister and SDSM vice president Oliver Spasovski said Mickoski was changing his positions on a daily basis, adding that the elections were now over and there is a clear winner – SDSM.

Last week, President Stevo Pendarovski said he would give the mandate to form a government to the candidate of the party or parties who assure him of secured parliamentary majority of 61 MPs.

“The constitutional norm of Article 90 on granting the mandate is crystal clear – the mandate is given to the candidate of the party or parties that has/have secured the majority of seats in Parliament, and the President has literally no room for manoeuvre here,” Pendarovski told Fokus weekly.

In his address on Republic Day, the President said he expected a swift formation of the Parliament and the Government, which would not have the ease of the first 100 days in power.

“The new Government will have another complex task, especially after an election campaign that produced heavy accusations and personal disqualifications that have additionally deepened divisions among citizens,” said Pendarovski.

He added that one of his main commitments is reconciliation, which the country needs now more than ever.

According to the Constitution, the President is obliged, within 10 days of the constitution of the Parliament, to give the mandate for forming a government to a candidate from the party or parties which has/have the majority of seats in Parliament. The Prime Minister designate then has 20 days to propose a cabinet and program to Parliament.