Gov’t: Election Day declared state holiday

Skopje, 7 July 2020 (MIA) – The government at a session on Tuesday passed a conclusion declaring Election Day (July 15) a state holiday to allow election-related processes as part of the early parliamentary elections to be conducted appropriately, it said in a press release.

Employees will not be required to work extra hours as a result.

Also, the government adopted the protocol for daycare centers for children and people with disabilities on how they should operate amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Ministers also adopted changes to the protocol envisaging conditions for the organization of events exclusively outdoors.

Furthermore, the government verified a text of a memorandum of understanding and technical agreements for service support between the Republic of North Macedonia, represented by the Defence Ministry, and the NATO Communications and Information Organization, represented by Communications and Information Agency of the Alliance.

The memorandum and the technical agreement cover consultation services, command, control, communications, intelligence and surveillance, stated the press release.