Gov’t did its best, now it’s European Council’s turn, says Marichikj

The European Commission, quite rightfully, has once again recommended the opening of EU negotiations with North Macedonia, whose government has done literally everything to implement the necessary reforms. Now, it's the European Council's turn, Bojan Marichikj, National Coordinator for EU integration, Berlin Process and Regional Cooperation, said.

Photo of Bisera Altiparmakova Bisera Altiparmakova 2 March 2020 16:35
