Gov’t delegation lays wreaths at Ss. Cyril and Methodius monument in Skopje

Skopje, 22 May 2020 (MIA) – A government delegation including PM Oliver Spasovski, Education Minister Arber Ademi and Zorica Apostolova, Minister in charge of foreign investments, laid Friday wreaths on the Ss. Cyril and Methodius monument ahead of the public holiday (May 24), honoring the Slavic enlighteners.

After laying wreaths on the monument at the Skopje University campus, PM Spasovski and ministers Ademi and Apostoloska met with the Rector of the Ss. Cyril and Methodius University, Nikola Jankulovski.

They conveyed a message of support for the autonomy of the university ‘committed to fostering the international affirmation of the traditional milestones and values of the Macedonian people and promoting the cultural values of the other ethnic communities in the country,” the government said in a press release.