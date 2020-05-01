Gov’t decrees aimed at protecting jobs, says Angelovska

Skopje, 1 May 2020 (MIA) – Solutions can always be found through constructive dialogue to protect jobs and to protect those who were laid off, Finance Minister Nina Angelovska said Friday, after the government adopted changes to two decrees.

The government, she said, at a session today adopted two decrees with the force of law.

“Under one of the decrees, workers who got furloughed during the crisis will return to work by May 7 and will be paid April salary. The other decree provides more details about the decree on 14,500 denars in financial assistance, aimed at enhancing the government’s measures to save jobs in line with the trade unions’ efforts,” Angelovska said in a Facebook post.

Changes to the decrees were made after a meeting with trade unions and civil organizations after some provisions of the decree on salary subsidies, saying companies can lay off workers, came under fire.