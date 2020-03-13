Gov’t declares state of emergency in two affected regions after new cases reported

Skopje, 13 March 2020 (MIA) – A state of emergency will be declared in Debar and Centar Zhupa, western North Macedonia, after four new coronavirus cases in the two regions were confirmed, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Friday.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Macedonia has risen to 13.

All patients who tested positive for the coronavirus are in stable condition, except one of the spouses from Debar that were confirmed recently. “Her state has worsened and she will be put on life support if necessary,” the Minister told a news conference.

According to him, the four new patients, who will be transported from Debar to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, are showing mild symptoms.

The Infectious Diseases Committee and the Managing Committee, Filipche said, will hold a session to draw up an operation plan of details of how the municipalities of Debar and Centar Zhupa will function during the state of emergency measure.

“As of today, the ban for entry of foreign nationals into the country arriving from high risk countries affected by the coronavirus is fully respected in line with the government decision, reached yesterday,” he said.

Nine patients are currently treated at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases. Of those, a woman – the first confirmed case in the country – is soon to be released from hospital after she had tested negative for the coronavirus.