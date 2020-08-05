Gov’t: Decision on 30-day state of emergency on southern and northern border

Skopje, 5 August 2020 (MIA) – The government on Wednesday at a session adopted a decision on state of emergency existing in parts of North Macedonia due to growing number of migrants entering and transiting the country and due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of the new virus spreading.

The state of emergency will be valid for 30 days after it enters into force, the government said, adding the decision was adopted in line with the conclusion of the 7th session of the committee on coordinating and managing the crisis management system.

“The decision acknowledges the existence of state of emergency in parts of North Macedonia, especially in the regions near the southern and northern border. The main HQ of the Crisis Management Center is activated, which is tasked with preparing an action plan on preventing and addressing the entry and transiting of migrants across North Macedonia and with reviewing all human and technical resources at the disposal for coordinated actions,” the government said in a press release.