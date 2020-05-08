Gov’t condemns mass gatherings in Struga and Skopje held despite bans

Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – The government strongly condemns the organization of yesterday’s religious event in Struga and the organization of an event marking Police Day in Skopje and demands those responsible be identified and fined.

“Organizing these events in the midst of a pandemic is a violation of bans for public gatherings, coming as a result of utterly irresponsible decisions threatening to put at risk all effects and results achieved in curbing the spread of the coronavirus,” the government says Friday in a statement.

It says at today’s urgent session ministers will discuss the possible consequences from the Struga event. In line with recommendations of the Committee on Infectious Diseases, adequate measures will be taken to minimize the risk threatening public health in the Municipality of Struga and its region and to prevent transmission in other parts of the country.

“The government of the Republic of North Macedonia calls on the Ministry of Interior and the public prosecution office to identify those responsible in the institutions and those having any part in organizing and in failing to cancel the events. The government calls on Minister Chulev to quit taking steps that endanger public health and take responsibility,” stated the press release.

We, the government said, have come to an agreement with the religious communities to organize differently religious events during the state of emergency.

“We expect and urge the Macedonian Orthodox Church and the Islamic Religious Communities not to take any steps to organize religious gatherings as long as bans and measures for public health protection are in force,” stated the press release.

Moreover, the government urges all citizens, institutions and organizations to adhere to the measures to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.