ArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderNational Correspondents

Gov’t committed to meeting UNESCO’s Ohrid recommendations: minister

Minister Edmond Ademi, who has been also named as head of the UNESCO National Commission, said Thursday he was pleased that progress in some segments had been noted by the visiting UNESCO monitoring mission in addition to pointing out areas where more work was needed.

Photo of Александар Бачиќ, Охрид Александар Бачиќ, Охрид 30 January 2020 20:30
Back to top button
Close
Close