Gov’t coalition agreement to be presented to highest bodies of SDSM, DUI

Skopje, 19 August 2020 (MIA) – The highest bodies of SDSM and DUI are set to confirm on Wednesday the government coalition agreement reached by parties’ leaders Zoran Zaev and Ali Ahmeti.

SDSM’s executive board will hold a meeting later on Wednesday, followed by a session of the Central Board at 8 pm.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev told reporters on Tuesday after his meeting with DUI’s Ahmeti that the coalition agreement will be presented to parties’ highest bodies. Moreover, Zaev said, the agreement will also be presented to the parties of the “We Can” coalition, as well as to DPA as a future government coalition partner.

DUI’s Ahmeti will inform the his party on the coalition agreement at a meeting of its General Council scheduled for 6 pm in Tetovo.

Ministers in the new government haven’t been officially announced yet, but DUI’s Talat Xhaferi will remain Parliament Speaker in the new parliamentary composition.

The parliamentary majority is expected to be confirmed by Friday with the re-election of the Parliament Speaker. However, Xhaferi is yet to schedule the continuation of Parliament’s constitutive session.

It’s still not clear when PM-designate Zaev will publish the new list of government ministers, but he stressed during Tuesday’s press conference some of the principles of the new government, which among other things will have no ministers without portfolio.