Gov’t, business community to handle coronavirus effects together

Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PMs Radmila Shekerinska and Mila Carovska, the government's economic affairs team, as well as several ministers, met Thursday with representatives of the chambers of commerce in North Macedonia and discussed the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and people's lives. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 12 March 2020 20:58
