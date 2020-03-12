Gov’t, business community to handle coronavirus effects together

Поврзани вести
Dimitrov, Filipche brief foreign diplomats on coronavirus situation
12 March 2020 18:53
Another patient tests negative for coronavirus
12 March 2020 17:03
All coronavirus information are shared with the public, Spasovski says
12 March 2020 16:51
Spasovski: We’re not thinking about postponing election
12 March 2020 16:31
Mickoski: Election campaign will feature no rallies
12 March 2020 16:30
Italian coronavirus deaths surpass 1,000; case numbers at 15,11312 March 2020 19:03
Canada’s Trudeau in self-isolation after wife shows flu-like symptoms12 March 2020 18:08
Poland reports first coronavirus fatality12 March 2020 17:21