Gov’t briefs high school students on new learning model

Skopje, 21 August 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Education Minister Arber Ademi, Health Minister Venko Filipche and Deputy Minister for Education Elizabeta Naumoska met on Friday with a delegation of the Union of High School Students, led by Blendi Hodai.

“Representatives of the Union of High School Students were briefed during the meeting on the learning model for elementary and high school students amid the COVID-19 pandemic, based on expert analysis and Infectious Diseases Commission recommendations,” the government said in a press release.

Starting the new school year online, except for children up to third grade and schools with fewer students and small class sizes where the epidemiological situation is stable is a learning model which is least dangerous for the health of students and teachers.

“Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for Economic Affairs Mila Carovska, Education Minister Arber Ademi and Health Minister Venko Filipche accepted the Union of High School Students’ proposal to include them in preparations for organization and implementation of the model, in order to find optimal solutions that will work in the best interest of students and teachers,” the press release read.

Health Minister Filipche, it added, also invited high schoolers to attend an Infectious Diseases Commission meeting to get information on the COVID-19 situation, as well as protective measures.