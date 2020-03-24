Gov’t approves decree for placing people under quarantine in hotels

Skopje, 24 March 2020 (MIA) – The Government at its Monday’s session approved a new emergency decree in an attempt to struggle the spread of coronavirus outbreak, which included placing people under quarantine in hotels and motels that will be offered by owners.

Transportation of people that would be placed under obligatory quarantine from border crossings to lodging facilities will take place in two terms at 10am and 8pm and from airports at the time of landing.

The transportation of people is provided by the Government’s General Secretariat.