Gov’t analyzing whether to seek state of emergency extension

Skopje, 12 May 2020 (MIA) – The government is making analyzes of all the steps taken in several segments before deciding whether to seek extension of the state of emergency.

“The government is analyzing everything as regards the declaration of state of emergency, analyzes include the healthcare crisis, the reduction in the number of people infected with the coronavirus,” PM Oliver Spasovski told a news conference Tuesday, adding the impact on the economy will be taken into consideration.

All of this, he said, will be discussed by the government in the coming few days before deciding whether to seek another state of emergency nationwide.