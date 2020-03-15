Gov’t advises PPO to prioritize coronavirus preventive measures cases

Skopje, 15 March 2020 (MIA) – The Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO) should make cases regarding coronavirus preventive measures and decisions a priority, say additional measures adopted by the government to curb the spread of the coronavirus in North Macedonia.

Other additional government measures include implementation of remote work wherever possible and allowing passage of cargo vehicles at border crossings closed for regular travel.

The government adopted at its 19th session additional measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country including closing all border crossings points, except Tabanovce, Deve Bair, Kjafasan and Blace. They remain open in order to allow entry of passengers and vehicles.