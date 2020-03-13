Gov’t adopts proposal to declare crisis situation in two regions, closes two border crossings

Skopje, 13 March 2020 (MIA) – Besides declaring a crisis situation in Debar and Centar Zhupa, the government also decided at its Friday session to shut down the Dzhepishte-Trebishte and Blato border crossings, located near Debar, and the Mavrovo ski center, as part of the additional coronairus preventive measures.

Residents of the municipalities of Debar and Centar Zhupa, the government said in a press release, will be allowed to return to their houses by Friday midnight. Access to and movement in these areas will be restricted.

“The government decided to declare a crisis situation in one part of the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia, to curb the spread of COVID-10,” the press release read.

According to the Law on crisis management, the validity period of the decision that declared a crisis situation can’t be longer than 30 days.