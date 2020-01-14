Gov’t adopts program to protect vulnerable power users

Skopje, 14 January 2020 (MIA) – At a session Tuesday, the government adopted the 2020 Program for the Protection of Vulnerable Power Users, according to an official press release.

The program defines who vulnerable power users are and outlines measures for their protection.

“Also defined in the program are energy-saving and energy efficiency measures; ways of implementing these measures; measures to be taken by power distribution system operators; measures to be taken by public power utility companies, as well as the necessary means and sources of financing,” the release reads. mr/