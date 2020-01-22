0_Macedonia.PortalArtsArts.PortalKultura.SlajderSociety

Gov’t adopts plan for managing natural, cultural heritage of Ohrid region

The government adopted at its 4th session the plan for managing the natural and cultural heritage of the Ohrid region (2020-2019) and an action plan for implementation of UNESCO recommendations. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 22 January 2020 11:07
