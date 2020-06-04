Gov’t adopts COVID-19 workplace protocol

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – The Government has adopted a protocol on COVID-19 preventive measures in the workplace at a session on Wednesday.

Recommendations of the protocol include promoting regular and thorough hand-washing, putting sanitizing hand rub dispensers in prominent places around the workplace, wearing face masks, maintaining at least one meter physical distance, avoiding direct physical contact such as shaking hands or hugging, organizing work in shifts or remotely if possible, etc.

Guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace include washing hands often with soap and water or using hand sanitizers before starting work, before and after a meal, after contact with co-workers or clients, as well as after contact with potentially contaminated items such as gloves, clothes, face masks, used paper tissues, waste, etc.

Regularly cleaning surfaces and objects such as desks, door handles, windows, light switches, etc. is strongly recommended.

Employers need to make sure face masks and paper tissues are available at all times along with closed bins for hygienically disposing of them.

Posters need to be displayed in prominent places along with guidance on wearing face masks. Employees need to stay at home if not feeling well, or in case an employee is not feeling well while at work a medical mask needs to be provided for a safe return home.

“All workers need to monitor their health and measure body temperature regularly. Measuring temperature in the workplace should be considered as an option only in combination with COVID-19 prevention and control measures along with risk communication. Standard response procedures need to be applied in case someone becomes ill in the workplace with symptoms of COVID-19. These should include identifying a room where the person can be safely isolated, limiting the number of people who come in contact with the person, using personal protective equipment, as well as cleaning and disinfecting,” the protocol reads.

People who have been in close contact in the workplace with a person confirmed positive for COVID-19 should be put in 14-day home isolation following epidemiologist recommendations.

Recommendations advise maintaining at least one meter physical distance between employees and in common areas including entrances or exits, elevators, canteens, etc., as well as reducing the need for face-to-face meetings and events replacing them with video conferencing.

The protocol also recommends reducing or postponing work-related travel to high COVID-19 transmission regions. If travel is necessary, employees about to travel are to be provided with alcohol-based hand rubs and have their health condition monitored upon return for 14 days.

Promotional materials including posters, videos or e-boards need to be provided in all workplaces to promote awareness on COVID-19.