Goran Tribuson’s ‘Fan Club’ available in Macedonian

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) — Croatian author Goran Tribuson’s book of stories The Fan Club: A Suburban Quartet was released by the Antolog publishing house as part of the “United We Read!” project supported by EU’s Creative Europe program.

Tribuson’s 2001 collection contains four short stories about the unusual lives, funny and full of twists of fate, of a number of middle-aged friends from the suburb of Plinara, the publisher writes.

The author’s “sense of evoking reality and vivid dialogue fulfills the central spaces of Croatian fiction turned toward people’s everyday lives,” Antolog’s announcement adds.

The Macedonian translation was done by Vladimir Jankovski.

Goran Tribuson (b. 1948, Bjelovar) is a screenwriter, short story writer, autobiographical and fantastical fiction writer, editor, and novelist.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in literature from Zagreb’s Philosophical Faculty and his master’s degree in filmology from the University of Zagreb. He teaches screenwriting at the Academy of Dramatic Arts, also in Zagreb.

Debuting with his collection of fantastical short stories The Cartographer’s Conspiracy in 1972, Tribuson is considered one of the most popular and prolific contemporary Croatian writers. He is a member of the Croatian Academy of Sciences and Arts and lives in Zagreb. mr/