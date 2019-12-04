Google co-founders step down as executives of parent company Alphabet

Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are stepping down as executives of parent company Alphabet, they announced on Tuesday.

Page, who had been serving as chief executive of Alphabet, and Brin, who had been Alphabet’s president, said they would stay “actively involved” as board members and shareholders.

“We’ve never been ones to hold on to management roles when we think there’s a better way to run the company. And Alphabet and Google no longer need two CEOs and a President,” Page and Brin wrote in a Google blog post.

Google chief executive Sundar Pichai will take on the additional role of chief executive of Alphabet.

Page and Brin said that Google has “evolved and matured” since they started it in 1998 in Silicon Valley.

“With Alphabet now well-established, and Google and the Other Bets operating effectively as independent companies, it’s the natural time to simplify our management structure,” they said.

“Today, in 2019, if the company was a person, it would be a young adult of 21 and it would be time to leave the roost,” the co-founders wrote.

The move comes as the tech giant faces growing regulatory scrutiny, with lawmakers in the US and Europe questioning its size and data privacy practices.

Page and Brin have been mostly out of public view since restructuring the company in 2015, when they created Alphabet and named Pichai head of Google.