Golden September – month dedicated to awareness raising on malignancies among children

Skopje, 19 September 2020 (MIA) – Five hundred volunteers released golden balloons for children treated for malignant diseases during an event in downtown Skopje on Saturday.

The event, organized by NGO Sano and the University Clinic for Children’s Diseases, was attended by clinic director Natasha Najdanovska Aluloska and Health Minister Venko Filipche.

“The trend in 2019 and 2020 is 35-40 children per year diagnosed with malignant diseases,” says the clinic.

“Golden September” is a global campaign to raise the awareness of cancer among children and adolescents, aimed at informing the public on the disease and eliminating prejudice.

“The gold ribbon is the symbol of support to children with cancer and their parents. The gold color is the color of strength, courage and persistence, a color symbolizing our small, big heroes,” adds the clinic.