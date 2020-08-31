Golden boot winner Immobile extends contract with Lazio

Europe’s top scoring striker Ciro Immobile has extended his contract with Lazio by two years to 2025, the Rome club said Monday.

The 30-year-old’s previous deal was due to expire in 2023 but he is now tied down “for life” according to Lazio media chief Stefano De Martino, speaking to the club’s TV channel.

Immobile, formerly of Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Torino, won the European golden boot last season with 36 goals in Serie A as Lazio qualified for the Champions League.