Gogol’s ‘Diary of a Madman’ to be staged in Kumanovo

Kumanovo, 28 July 2020 (MIA) — Boban Aleksoski has joined forces with director Gjorgji Rizeski in an adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s short story “Diary of a Madman,” which will be staged in front of the Kumanovo Theater at 9 pm.

Admission for the play — a study of a government clerk’s descent into insanity — is free. The audience is limited, however, and spectators will need to adhere to public health protocols, MIA’s Kumanovo correspondent writes.

“The play has had several successful performances around the country,” Kumanovo’s Trajko Prokopiev Cultural Center director Sasho Todorovski said, inviting locals to see it.

The provocative story, according to MIA’s correspondent, is still fresh despite being written in 1835. It speaks of alienation, repressed feelings, and people being left to cope with life’s challenges on their own. mr/