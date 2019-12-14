Goggia wins super-g with one ski pole; men’s slalom cancelled

Olympic champion Sofia Goggia lost a ski pole but hung on to beat fellow-Italian Federica Brignone by the smallest of margins for victory in a women’s World Cup super-g ski race on Saturday.

Goggia, 27, conquered the 1.95-kilometres piste at the famous SWiss resort of St Moritz in 1 minute 26.96 seconds, skiing so aggressively that she lost her left pole in the lower section.

Brignone had to settle for second one-hundredth of a second back in windy conditions, and overall World Cup champion and season-leader Mikaela Shiffrin was another 12-hundredth behind in third.

“I just attacked. One jump went pretty far, I landed hard and just lost my pole somewhere,” Goggia said in first television interviews.

It was the third super-g win and seventh overall in the World Cup for Goggia who claimed Olympic downhill gold last year in Pyeongchang and super-g silver in February at the world championships in Are.

German Viktoria Rebensburg, who won the first super-g of the season and finished 10th Saturday, tops the discipline standings with 126 points from Brignone who has 116.

America’s Shiffrin is far ahead in the overall list again with 532 points from eight races of which she won two and finished in the podium on four further occasions. Rebensburg is 271 points back in second.

A women’s parallel slalom is scheduled for Sunday in St Moritz while the men will contest a slalom instead of a giant slalom in Val d’Isere on that day after the slalom could not go ahead at the French venue Saturday because of strong wind and snow.

The start of the first run was postponed several times but conditions did not improve.

The race was moved to Sunday, also because organizers would have been unable to prepare the giant slalom piste in time. It was not clear immediately whether the giant slalom would be held at another venue later in the season.