Goethe-Institut Skopje launches series of German films celebrating diversity

Поврзани вести
Andrej Košak’s ‘All Against All’ premieres in Ljubljana
28 January 2020 15:48
Honeyland filmmakers attend Oscar luncheon in Los Angeles
28 January 2020 15:08
“Honeyland’s” Samir Ljuma and Fejmi Daut receive ASC’s first documentary award
26 January 2020 17:01
‘ArtArea’ intermedia festival kicks off
24 January 2020 10:12
Philharmonic hosts ‘Stellar Music’ with British trombonist Peter Moore
23 January 2020 14:48
Gov’t adopts plan for managing natural, cultural heritage of Ohrid region
22 January 2020 11:07
Провери го и оваClose
-
Cinematheque to show ten children’s films during winter break8 January 2020 9:36
-
Cinematheque to host People Like Us, Mobile, and Animax film festivals2 December 2019 12:50
-
Cinematheque celebrates ties with Spain with film week19 November 2019 16:16