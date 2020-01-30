ArtsArts.PortalKultura.Slajder

Goethe-Institut Skopje launches series of German films celebrating diversity

The screening of the first of the series of the German-language films “At Eye Level” celebrating diversity will take place Thursday evening in the Cinematheque organised by the Goethe-Institut Skopje.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 30 January 2020 9:49
Back to top button
Close
Close