GM and South Korea’s LG Chem to build battery factory in US

Washington, 5 December 2019 (dpa/MIA) – General Motors is forming a new joint venture with the South Korean company LG Chem to build a new factory that will mass produce battery cells for electric vehicles, the company said Thursday.

The companies together will invest up to 2.3 billion dollars through the new joint venture, GM said in a news release.

GM chief executive and chairwoman Mary Barra said the joint venture is “another important and significant step” in the transition to the production of electric vehicles.

“This is a critically important part to make sure that we have high quality, reliable electric vehicles that are also affordable,” Barra said in an interview with CNBC.

The deal with LG Chem came together quickly because GM has a long relationship with the company, she added.

The new factory will be built in north-eastern Ohio, where GM recently closed a large manufacturing plant and sold it to a newly created company that plans to produce electric trucks. It will create more than 1,100 new jobs and groundbreaking is expected to take place in mid-2020, GM said.

LG Chem vice chairman and chief executive Hak-Cheol Shin said in the news release that the company’s joint venture with GM will further prepare the company for the anticipated growth of sales of electric vehicles in North America.

GM previously announced a 28-million-dollar investment in a battery lab in Michigan and manufacturing investments in Ohio.