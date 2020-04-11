Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 100,000, tally says

Washington, 10 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – More than 100,000 people around the world have died in the new coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

There are more than 1.6 million confirmed cases, though the true number of infections is likely higher, in part owing to testing shortages. Similarly, the death toll from Covid-19, the respiratory disease related to the virus, might be greater.

Italy has more than 18,000 deaths, followed by the US where nearly 17,000 people have lost their lives, while Spain has nearly 16,000 fatalities, and France’s toll has passed 12,000. Britain is set to hit 9,000 deaths.

In the US, which has the highest number of cases in the world, with more than 473,000 confirmed infections, New York State remains the hardest hit region, with at least 7,844 confirmed deaths.