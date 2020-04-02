Global confirmed cases of new coronavirus passes 1 million mark

Washington, 2 April 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus has passed the 1 million mark globally, while the death toll is now above 50,000 people, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States has the most cases, with more than 20 per cent of the total from around the world, followed by Italy, Spain and China. Germany comes in fifth with nearly 80,000 confirmed cases.

Italy has recorded more than 13,000 deaths, while Spain’s death toll in the pandemic has topped 10,000. The US, where the serious outbreak began later than in Europe, has more than 5,000 deaths so far.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global pandemic on March 11.

The virus began in Wuhan, China and spread from there. Most countries have now reported confirmed cases and many have imposed strict measures to slow the outbreak. Testing remains an issue, meaning the real number of cases is likely higher.