Gjorgjiev: Commission’s work not to determine Delchev’s identity, he should be jointly celebrated

Skopje, 15 September 2020 (MIA) – Professor Dragi Gjorgjiev, chair of the Macedonian team within the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission for Historical and Education Issues with Bulgaria, says its work is not to determine the identity of revolutionary Goce Delchev, but to reach an agreement over a joint celebration of his life.

Gjorgjiev told Sitel TV that he expects the commission’s work, which was interrupted by the end of 2019, to resume very soon.

“There are archived documents about Goce Delchev. There are documents in which he declares himself as Bulgarian. But there are also documents in which Goce Delchev speaks about Macedonians and the state of Macedonia. This dispute will be settled only if hard-line positions are abandoned. He should be jointly celebrated and both perceptions should be taken into account,” says Gjorgjiev.

He expects the Commission to resume its work very soon, saying the countries’ teams will meet by the end of September or the onset of October.

Gjorgjiev says the Commission’s work was interrupted due to the tensions emerging as a result of the declarations adopted by the Bulgarian parliament and the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences that denied the existence of the Macedonian language.

The professor notes that the Macedonian language issue should not be a subject matter for the Commission.