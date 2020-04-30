Gjorgiev: Goce Delchev died for Macedonia, cannot be detached from Macedonian people

Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – Goce Delchev’s policy focused on liberating Macedonia and this political identity exceeds all other identities. Goce Delchev died for Macedonia and therefore, as I see it, he cannot be detached from the Macedonian people, says Dragi Gjorgiev, head of the Macedonian team in the joint committee on historical issues with Bulgaria.

Gjorgiev told TV 24 that the last four meetings of the committee focused on Delchev and things have been stalled, because a solution is impossible if members insist that Delchev was Bulgarian or Macedonian. The committee’s objective is to recognize Delchev as a unifying factor of both nations that can be jointly celebrated.

He says a solution cannot be reached on Delchev because both the Bulgarian and Macedonian sides put forward arguments that can produce different conclusions. However, he adds that Delchev’s myth among the Macedonian people exceeds historic documents, books or writings by historians.

“Goce Delchev was born in Macedonia and has strong geographic, regional Macedonian identity. Delchev’s struggle is for Macedonia. Delchev’s policy is for Macedonia and its liberation, and this political identity exceeds all other identities. Delchev’s passion is Macedonia, Delchev is emotionally attached to Macedonia. Delchev died for Macedonia and therefore, as I see it, he cannot be detached from the Macedonian people. He is the biggest national hero of the Macedonian people, way above all others, and it is impossible to detach Delchev from the Macedonian people,” says Gjorgiev.