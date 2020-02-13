Girl, 14, dies of flu-related complications

Поврзани вести
2020 Operative Plan to help 1,200 jobless people enter labor market
13 February 2020 13:53
Macedonian national aboard Yokohama cruise ship infected with coronavirus, MoFA confirms
13 February 2020 12:59
Sports federations to receive EUR 10 million in vouchers
13 February 2020 12:47
Postal shipments to and from China suspended
13 February 2020 12:07
Spasovski expects Parliament to adopt Law on PPO
13 February 2020 12:00
Spasovski: Any lawmaker who voted for North Macedonia and NATO protocol to replace Mizrahi
13 February 2020 11:48
Провери го и оваClose
-
Passengers from Doha to undergo thermal scanning at Skopje airport3 February 2020 16:24
-
PHI: No need to panic, impose special measures for prevention of coronavirus22 January 2020 16:33
-
Air pollution suppresses immune function: epidemiologist10 January 2020 15:45