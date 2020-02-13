0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Girl, 14, dies of flu-related complications

A 14-year old girl died Wednesday of complications from the flu at the Children's Clinic in Skopje, Gordana Kuzmanovska from the Public Health Institute said Thursday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 13 February 2020 14:14
