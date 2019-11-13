Germany welcomes Tesla’s decision for new Berlin car factory

The announcement by Tesla chief executive Elon Musk that the US automotive company is to build a major battery and assembly plant near Berlin is a “milestone” in the shift to electric mobility in Europe, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in Berlin on Wednesday.

Germany had won out in a competition with other European countries, Altmaier said, adding that no talks had yet been held with Tesla on subsidies.

Altmaier has long pushed for a European initiative on the manufacture of the battery cells that are key to electric car production, in cooperation mainly with France.

He has previously outlined plans for government funding of a billion euros (1.1 billion dollars) towards a battery plant in Germany by 2024, amid concerns that the European Union is falling behind Asia, and China in particular, in this area.

France is also planning a similar initiative, drawing in PSA, makers of Peugeot, Opel and Total subsidiary Saft. In September, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced plans for a battery cell factory employing 2,000 by 2022.

Musk’s announcement came on Tuesday during the Golden Steering Wheel awards ceremony, hosted by automotive magazine Auto Bild and the Bild am Sonntag newspaper in the German capital.

In response, German car expert Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer suggested that Altmaier’s plans had been overtaken.

Germany should reconsider plans to invest in a new lithium-ion battery plant, the professor at Duisburg-Essen University said.

He termed Musk’s decision “surprising but not far-fetched” and said it was “further evidence of Germany’s attractions as an industrial production site.”

Dudenhoeffer, cautioned against expectations of a large number of new jobs, noting that battery production is highly automated.

And the German government should also think again about a battery research project in the state of North Rhine Westphalia, forecasted to cost 200 million euros, Dudenhoeffer said.

The planned Tesla plant to be built near Berlin’s new airport, which has yet to start operating, could create up to 7,000 new jobs, Berlin officials said.

A spokesman for the Berlin financial administration said the city state, and the surrounding state of Brandenburg, had been in talks with Tesla for months on the project.

Brandenburg Premier Dietmar Woidke said the state’s renewable sources of energy had been a factor in Tesla‘s decision.

“We have the raw materials of the future. We have renewable energy in Brandenburg,” he said in the state capital of Potsdam, adding that this had been a key advantage in the talks with Musk.

Other factors included the high density of scientific and research facilities in Berlin.

According to state government sources, the new plant is to be built at Gruenheide in the Oder-Spree local authority.

Musk cited Germany’s expertise in the automotive sector as a reason for choosing the country. “Everyone knows that German engineering is outstanding for sure, that’s part of the reason why we are locating our Gigafactory Europe in Germany,” he said.

He added later: “Berlin rocks. I love Berlin.”

The plant, set to be built by the end of 2021 is build batteries, powertrains and vehicles, starting with the Model Y.

Tesla is currently market leader in purely electric cars in Germany, selling 9,301 vehicles over the first 10 months, ahead of Renault at 8,330, BMW at 7,957 and Volkswagen at 6,208.

Tesla built its first Gigafactory in the desert in the US state of Nevada. The company recently built a factory in China in less than six months.

It already runs an assembly plant in the Netherlands where it builds some of the Model S and X cars. Musk emphasized in his comments at the awards that the future of the company was focused on the Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla is a frontrunner when it comes to electromobility but has struggled with massive losses due to high costs and production delays.

It also faces competition from China, where the state is massively promoting electric cars.