Germany to test travellers returning from high-risk Covid-19 areas

Berlin, 27 July 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Travellers returning to Germany from areas that are currently high risk for the novel coronavirus are to be compulsorily tested in future, Health Minister Jens Spahn said in Berlin on Monday.

Spahn told dpa that he would make use of his powers to “impose an obligation to test for those arriving from high-risk areas amid reports of a rising number of cases in traditional German summer holiday destinations. The tests will be free of charge.

“We have to prevent those returning from abroad from infecting others and releasing a fresh chain of infections,” Spahn said. Voluntary testing has been available at several German airports since the weekend.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff appealed to the public to adhere to social distancing and hygiene measures as the number of cases in Germany ticked up.

“We have done well in the crisis so far, but it all comes down to acting now if we want to also get through the crisis in autumn and winter,” Helge Braun said at a press conference.

Braun stressed that it was still important to keep the recommended 1.5 metres’ distance from others.

He also urged people to observe good hygiene, including by frequently washing their hands, airing indoor spaces and wearing a mask when necessary. Masks are mandatory in shops and on public transport in Germany.

Braun’s comments came as regional outbreaks reemerged in Germany, including on a farm in Mamming where 174 workers recently tested positive for the virus.

Germany’s rise in infections has also coincided with the gradual reopening of travel across Europe.

The number of new daily cases ticked above 800 at the end of last week in Germany, causing alarm after the country had largely brought the infection rate under control. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 205,609 people have tested positive for the virus.

Braun said the goal was to bring that number back down to below 500.

In Munich, two women were each handed fines of 1,000 euros (1,100 dollars) for refusing to wear their masks while aboard a flight to the southern German city from Budapest.

Cabin staff had repeatedly told the women, twin sisters aged 37, to don their masks to no avail, a police spokesman said on Monday. The women had instead raised their middle fingers at the staff.

The fine was imposed for failure to wear a mask. The women now face proceedings for insulting behaviour.