Germany strongly supports North Macedonia’s strategic priorities: ambassador

Skopje, 1 September 2020 (MIA) – Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met Tuesday with German Ambassador Anke Gisela Holstein, said the Foreign Ministry.

Congratulating Osmani on his new post, Ambassador Holstein said she was confident that the intensive bilateral cooperation would continue. She reaffirmed Germany’s support for the country’s strategic priorities.

“We have have great expectations from Germany’s EU presidency based on our friendship and Germany’s sincere support for North Macedonia in NATO and the EU,” Minister Osmani said, adding he expected the first intergovernmental conference between North Macedonia and the EU to take place during the German presidency.

They praised bilateral relations, the dynamic political dialogue and high-level visits, said the press release.

This trend, it said, is also translated in the economy. In 2019, Germany was North Macedonia’s top trade partner with trade estimated at over EUR four billion.

Discussing the epidemiological situation and health-related challenges, Minister Osmani thanked the German Ambassador for the donations for four hospitals in amount of EUR 150,000, to help the country tackle the pandemic.