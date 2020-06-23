Germany’s ‘wise men’ expect economy to decline by 6.5 per cent

Frankfurt, 23 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Germany’s “wise men,” as the country’s Council of Economic Experts is known, believe that the economy will shrink by 6.5 per cent this year, they announced on Tuesday.

The forecast was far gloomier than in late March, when the experts predicted a 2.8-per-cent decline in the best-case scenario – with lockdown lasting five weeks – or a 5.4-per-cent decline in the worst-case scenario.

The coronavirus pandemic will likely cause the worst recession seen in Germany since reunification in 1990. “However, we expect a recovery to set in from the summer,” said Lars P Feld, head of the council, which advises the government on economic matters.

In keeping with forecasts from the government and other institutes, the panel of experts believe that the German economy will return to growth in 2021. They forecast that gross domestic product will increase by 4.9 per cent next year.

Europe’s largest economy will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2022 at the earliest, according to the forecast.