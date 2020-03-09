0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Germany’s Roth to discuss EU enlargement at Dutch Parliament

German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth is set to attend Thursday a session of the Dutch Parliament's Committee on European Affairs and discuss among other issues Western Balkans enlargement, MIA reports from Brussels. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 9 March 2020 18:20
