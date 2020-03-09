Germany’s Roth to discuss EU enlargement at Dutch Parliament

Поврзани вести
Several doctors from Shtip in home isolation
9 March 2020 17:57
North Macedonia, Bulgaria to take on Berlin Process Presidency
9 March 2020 16:57
Stakeholders to find way to manage migrant situation: think tank forum
9 March 2020 16:56
VMRO-DPMNE leader Mickoski meets with Hungarian PM Orban in Budapest
9 March 2020 16:18
Skopje airport awarded for excellence in customer experience
9 March 2020 16:15
Constitutional order wasn’t jeopardized on April 27, 2017, claims defense
9 March 2020 15:11
Провери го и оваClose
-
Várhelyi: EU must open accession talks with Skopje, Tirana13 February 2020 11:16
-
“One Balkan towards EU”: EU reform, enlargement should be done in parallel9 February 2020 13:29
-
EU to discuss enlargement, but not French proposal Tuesday19 November 2019 10:45