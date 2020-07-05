0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - Slider2020 Parliamentary ElectionsMakedonija.SlajderPolitical PartiesPolitics

Germany’s Roth expresses support for MP candidate Dimitrov, “We Can” coalition

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 5 July 2020 19:58

Skopje, 5 July 2020 (MIA) – Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, expressed via video message on Sunday strong support for SDSM and “We Can” coalition MP candidate, Nikola Dimitrov.

“Nikola Dimitrov is not just a very successful, well experienced foreign minister, not just a committed European, but a close and reliable friend and I’m proud of it. He defends European values in challenging times. He appeals to people’s hope, not to their fears. He’s an excellent communicator, with a wonderful sense of humor. And I can always count on him. That’s why I fully support his candidature to the Parliament of North Macedonia,” Roth said.

“Please, vote for him, vote for a bright future of the Republic of North Macedonia,” added the German Minister, whose country currently holds the EU Council Presidency.

