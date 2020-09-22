0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Germany’s Roth advises against additional criteria for North Macedonia’s EU negotiations

German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, commented Tuesday on Bulgaria's document in which Sofia demands that the opening of the negotiations with North Macedonia be conditioned.

Photo of Тања Милевска, Брисел Тања Милевска, Брисел 22 September 2020 18:00
