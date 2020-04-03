Germany’s Merkel back in the office after coronavirus quarantine

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is back in her office after spending two weeks in home quarantine due to the coronavirus, government spokesperson Steffen Seibert says.

“Now the work continues from the chancellery,” with social-distancing measures in place, he says.

Merkel went into quarantine on March 22 after being informed that she had contact on March 20 with a doctor who had then tested positive for the coronavirus. He had vaccinated Merkel preventively against pneumococci, a type of bacteria that can cause pneumonia.

The chancellor was tested three times for the coronavirus, but all the tests came back negative. She nevertheless decided to complete the two-week quarantine, during which she worked from home.