Germany’s CDU to elect new leader on April 25, sources say

Berlin, 24 February 2020 (dpa/MIA) – Germany’s Christian Democrats (CDU), the party of Chancellor Angela Merkel, will conduct a special party conference on April 25 to elect a new leader, party sources said on Monday.

The CDU’s executive committee and national board both approved the move, which follows CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer’s shock announcement earlier this month that she will resign.

Potential candidates to replace her will indicate this week whether they will run, sources said.

So far, only Norbert Roettgen—a former minister who now chairs the parliament’s foreign affairs committee—has formally announced that he is going for the post of CDU leader.

Three others are also believed to be interested: North Rhine Westphalia state premier Armin Laschet; Health Minister Jens Spahn; and Friedrich Merz, the former leader of the CDU parliamentary group and a long-time political rival of Merkel.