Germany hopes first intergovernmental conference with Skopje and Tirana this fall: minister

Brussels, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – Michael Roth, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office, said Wednesday his country hopes that the first intergovernmental conference with North Macedonia and Albania will take place this fall, MIA reports from Brussels.

The intergovernmental conference marks the start of the accession negotiations with the European Union and opening of the first chapter.

Roth, who took part at today’s conference of the European Policy Centre, also referred to the arduous process within the EU for the start of the negotiations with the two countries.

“I was very much displeased that some renowned EU member-states underestimated the role of the Western Balkans in the peace and stability of Europe. It is in our common interest to stabilize the Western Balkans,” said Roth, whose country takes over the EU Presidency on July 1.

Asked by MIA if North Macedonia could start accession negotiations during the German Presidency, he responded affirmatively.

“We gave the green light for North Macedonia and Albania, it was very difficult to convince our partners in the EU and I hope that we will officially be able to start the negotiations with the first intergovernmental conferences during the German presidency, maybe in the fall. Finally, I hope that we will be proactive in the region, this is of key importance,” noted Roth.

He added that the region had been promised its EU perspective 17 years ago.

“This is one of the best tools and we must make it work, we have to enhance EU’s visibility in the Western Balkans,” said Roth and recalled that the Union would allocate EUR 3,3 billion for the region’s management of the health crisis and its socio-economic effects.

Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said yesterday that the negotiating frameworks for North Macedonia and Albania should be released in the coming days, while Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani said today this would happen on June 9 or 10.