German unemployment falls to record low since reunification

Nuremberg, 29 November 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Unemployment in Germany fell to its lowest level since the former East and West Germany reunited in 1990, the Federal Employment Agency (BA) said Friday in Nuremberg.

A total of 2.18 million people were unemployed in the country in November, with the unemployment rate remaining unchanged at 4.8 percent.

In November, 24,000 fewer people were unemployed than in October and 6,000 fewer people than a year ago, according to the data.

“The current economic weakness is still noticeable on the labour market,” BA head Detlef Scheele said. “All in all, however, it is proving to be robust.”

With 736,000 jobs registered at the labour office, the demand for labour remains high. However, that number is still 71,000 below the level of the previous year.