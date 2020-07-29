German study: One in five patients hospitalized with Covid-19 died

More than a fifth of Covid–19 patients who received hospital care in Germany earlier this year died, a study has found.

The mortality rate for those receiving ventilation was even higher, at 53 per cent, according to the research.

The study was conducted by the WIdO scientific research institute of the AOK, one of Germany’s biggest health insurance providers, together with the Divi industry association for emergency care and the Technical University of Berlin.

The researchers analysed data from around 10,000 patients, 1,700 of whom were put on a ventilator.

Among patients not on a ventilator, the mortality rate was significantly lower, at 16 per cent.

Authors of the study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, said it was Germany’s first national analysis of completed hospital cases.

The research was based on AOK administrative claims data, said to cover almost a third of the German population.

The data were from patients admitted to 920 German hospitals between February 26 and April 19, the statement said.

“These high mortality rates clearly show that a relatively high number of patients with a very serious course of disease were treated in hospitals,” said Juergen Klauber, director of WIdO.

“Such serious course of diseases mainly affect older people and people whose health is already compromised, but also occur in younger patients,” he added.

According to a Divi register, 258 Covid–19 patients remain in intensive care in Germany, half of whom are on ventilators (as of Tuesday).

Over than 15,000 closed cases of Covid–19 treatment are listed in the register, a quarter of which were fatal.