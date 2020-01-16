German minister: Libya’s Haftar willing to adopt ceasefire

Khalifa Haftar has agreed in principle to a ceasefire in Libya, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said after talks with the rebel general in Benghazi on Thursday.

“He agreed – even if he did not sign the ceasefire agreement at the start of the week in Moscow – to adhere to the ceasefire,” Maas said.

“That is extremely important,” he added.

Thursday’s meeting between Haftar and Germany’s top diplomat came after talks in Moscow between Haftar and his rival, Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, earlier in the week ended in disappointment, with a ceasefire deal left unsigned.

Pressure has been mounting on Germany ahead of an international conference in Berlin on Sunday to bring strongman Haftar and al-Serraj to the table.

Haftar agreed in principle to attending the Berlin conference during his talks with Maas. Maas did not say whether al-Serraj would attend.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi.

The oil-rich country has two competing administrations: the weak UN-backed government of al-Serraj in Tripoli and the other, based in the eastern city of Tobruk, allied with Haftar.

Italy and France have also tried to bring the warring parties together, without lasting success.

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the Libyan peace conference in Berlin, a source in the Elysee Palace said.

France’s relations with al-Serraj’s Government of National Accord (GNA) have declined over the past year, after Paris backed an offensive by Haftar in southern Libya. France denies, however, GNA allegations that it supported the offensive on Tripoli launched by Haftar in April.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are expected in Berlin as well.

Maas called the Berlin conference “the best chance” for launching peace talks ahead of his meeting with Haftar.

“I hope that the parties use this opportunity to take the future of Libya back into Libyan hands,” he added.

The goal of the summit is to implement an arms embargo and facilitate a political process, which would ideally end in free elections.

European countries are eager to de-escalate the Libya conflict since chaos in the North African country has made it a major transit point for migrants on their way to Europe via the Mediterranean.

European Council President Charles Michel and Putin were both hopeful that Sunday’s conference will deliver a ceasefire, according to a statement from Michel’s office after both leaders spoke by telephone on Thursday.

“The presidents are hopeful that all parties will come to an agreement to lock in a ceasefire and to re-launch the political process,” the statement says.