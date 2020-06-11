German government formally told US is considering troop withdrawal

Berlin, 10 June 2020 (dpa/MIA) – The German government said on Wednesday it had received formal notification of a planned partial withdrawal of US troops stationed in the country.

“The federal government has been informed that there are considerations in the US administration to reduce the presence of the US armed forces in Germany,” deputy government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer told journalists in Berlin.

“As far as we know, there has been no final decision,” she added.

Demmer’s comments follow media reports that US President Donald Trump had ordered the withdrawal of up to 15,000 of the approximately 34,500 US soldiers currently stationed in Germany.

Both the White House and NATO have since declined to comment on the reports.

However, Richard Grenell, who stepped down as US ambassador to Germany last week, said the decision was a foregone conclusion.

In comments to German tabloid Bild, Grenell said that “no one should be surprised that Donald Trump is withdrawing troops and bringing them home. It was widely discussed.”

The former diplomat added that the US would also be withdrawing troops from Japan and South Korea.

As recently as Monday, German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said that her ministry had not received any word of a US troop reduction.