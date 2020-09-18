German Foreign Office not commenting Bulgarian memorandum, says history let to historians

Skopje, 18 September 2020 (MIA) – The German Federal Foreign Office refuses to directly comment on Bulgaria’s explanatory memorandum over North Macedonia’s EU accession negotiations but says the formula of PMs Zoran Zaev and Boyko Borisov of leaving history to historians remains valid, Deutsche Welle reports.

The response is the same to the one of Susanne Schutz, director for the Western Balkans at the German foreign office, given in last month’s BIRN interview.

“Both countries should resolve open questions within the framework of the bilateral agreement, e.g. the commission of historians,” she says and expects the co-chairmanship of the Berlin Process to be a very good opportunity to bridge bilateral differences.

German Ambassador to North Macedonia Anke Holstein said in today’s interview with Radio Free Europe that bilateral issues should not be part of the negotiating framework, and it’s in Bulgaria’s essential interest not to block the Union’s enlargement process with the Western Balkans region.